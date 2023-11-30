FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

