Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,605,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,617,000 after buying an additional 194,991 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,358,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 16,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock worth $203,324,851. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $412.63. The company had a trading volume of 430,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.