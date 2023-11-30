Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.73. 121,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,813. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.