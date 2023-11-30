Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,250 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,475,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after buying an additional 68,572 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 47,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 275,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 1,615,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,446. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

