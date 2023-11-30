Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,938. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

