iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 298,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,052. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

