Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 301 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.68. 487,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

