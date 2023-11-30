Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $103.10. 6,730,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,920,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.