Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,522,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

