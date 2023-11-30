Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.