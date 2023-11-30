Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 673,994 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 321.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 1,435,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

