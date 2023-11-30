Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 50,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $120,555,000 after buying an additional 990,308 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,244,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,136,000 after buying an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. 2,443,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

