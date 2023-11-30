Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 243,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,298,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,054,000 after purchasing an additional 854,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,826,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,057. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

