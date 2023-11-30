Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $129,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE EDU traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 529,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

