Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,472 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

