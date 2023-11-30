iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 439,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

