Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 876.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

OEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.12. 35,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,698. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

