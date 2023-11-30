Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

NYSE WM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. 207,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,111. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

