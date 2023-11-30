Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,845 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 999,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,552. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

