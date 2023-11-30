Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 456,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,924. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

