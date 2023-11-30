The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $274.85. 139,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average of $256.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

