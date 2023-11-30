Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 475,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

