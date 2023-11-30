Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after buying an additional 1,061,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 143,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

