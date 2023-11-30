CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $235.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

