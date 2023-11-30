Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Republic Services worth $113,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.