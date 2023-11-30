Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,169 shares of company stock worth $108,927,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

PANW stock opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 165.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $293.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

