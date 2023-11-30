Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -638.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

