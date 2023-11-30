CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

