Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Grows By 696.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a growth of 696.7% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PARTS iD Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ID traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,557. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of PARTS iD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PARTS iD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

