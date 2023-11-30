Natixis Purchases 74,668 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Natixis boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

