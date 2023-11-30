Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Atlassian worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,315,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,703 shares of company stock valued at $65,323,916. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

