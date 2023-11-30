The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,684 shares.The stock last traded at $262.52 and had previously closed at $262.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.78 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.