Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 24,404 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,774,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,974,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $53.30. 1,543,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.