Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

