Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $59,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 405,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,299. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.