Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $62.87 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $62,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. 469,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

