Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $42.58 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. 518,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,289. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

