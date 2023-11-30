Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 743,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of Antero Resources worth $104,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

