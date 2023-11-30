Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.62. 77,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

