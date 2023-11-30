DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of DoorDash worth $112,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock worth $65,412,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,955. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
