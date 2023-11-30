Thematics Asset Management Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,300. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

