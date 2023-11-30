Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 88,431 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $17.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,506,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,094,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 579.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

