Ossiam Buys 1,822 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.28. The company had a trading volume of 109,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,709. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $416.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.60 and its 200 day moving average is $379.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

