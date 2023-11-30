Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 31,654 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 979.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 11,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The company has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

