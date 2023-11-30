Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 193,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

