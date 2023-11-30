Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

ABNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

