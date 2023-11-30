Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,941,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,101,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.