FLC Capital Advisors Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.54. 63,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,650. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average of $231.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

