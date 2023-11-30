McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

