Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $97,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.27. 40,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,594. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.85.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

